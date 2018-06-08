Jalen Beeks Expresses Disappointment In MLB Debut Loss At Fenway Park

Jalen Beeks has a simple explanation for his lackluster Major League Baseball debut.

He needs to execute his pitches better.

The left-handed pitcher got a spot start Thursday night at Fenway Park, and was hit hard, surrendering six earned runs over four innings in the Boston Red Sox’s 7-2 loss to the Detroit Tigers.

Speaking to media after the game, Beeks said he was disappointed, but knew it was a mechanical issue he needed to work on. Red Sox manager Alex Cora backed his starter, saying he saw better execution after a rocky first inning.

