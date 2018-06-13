Jalen Rose Shuts Down Idea Of LeBron James, Kyrie Irving Reuniting On Celtics

The Boston Celtics continue to be linked to LeBron James, although it’s mostly speculation connecting the NBA’s best player with arguably the Eastern Conference’s best team for the sake of debate.

To be fair, it’s a juicy discussion, especially since James has long been one of Boston’s biggest nemeses and the Celtics’ biggest star, Kyrie Irving, asked to be traded from the Cleveland Cavaliers last offseason specifically to escape James’ shadow. But it’s hard to imagine a scenario in which James signs with the Celtics this offseason after opting out of his contract with the Cavs.

In fact, Jalen Rose isn’t buying the James-to-Boston talk for a second, namely if Irving remains part of the Celtics’ mix. Here’s what he said Wednesday on ESPN’s “Get Up!” on the possibility of James and Irving reuniting with the Celtics:

This comes two days after Rose said James shouldn’t pick his next team based on where he can win a championship next season, because only the Celtics and Golden State Warriors present realistic title opportunities for 2019.

For what it’s worth, Irving had a rather bland answer Tuesday when asked whether he’d be OK with teaming back up with James in Boston.

