Jerry Remy Samples ‘Spicy’ Fried Grasshoppers In Seattle, Regrets It

Jerry Remy has provided Boston Red Sox fans will plenty of memorable moments during his years in the booth, but Thursday is one he — and his taste buds — likely won’t forget for a long time.

During the eighth inning of the Red Sox’s 2-1 victory over the Seattle Mariners, Remy was brought a dish of fried grasshoppers in the NESN booth. Fried grasshoppers are a popular treat at Safeco Field, so Remy decided to get adventurous.

We’re pretty sure he wasn’t all that thrilled with his decision afterward, though.

Give the NESN color analyst credit for trying new things. True, it’s hard to go wrong with anything fried, but a lot of people probably would draw the line at fried insects — especially now that we’ve seen Remy’s reaction.