Jim Rice, Tom Caron Break Down Jalen Beeks’ Numbers Ahead Of MLB Debut

Jalen Beeks will make his Major League Baseball debut Thursday night.

The left-handed pitcher will be on the mound for the Boston Red Sox as they play their second of a three-game set against the Detroit Tigers at Fenway Park.

NESN’s Tom Caron and Jim Rice talked about how he’s made quite the impression with Triple-A Pawtucket, posting a 2.56 ERA with 80 strikeouts and just 14 walks.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images