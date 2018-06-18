Joe Kelly Leads Charge In Red Sox’s World Cup-Themed Trip To Minnesota

Count the Boston Red Sox among the many who have caught World Cup fever.

After picking up a 9-3 win over the Seattle Mariners on Sunday, many Red Sox players slipped into soccer outfits for their flight to Minnesota. Whether it was Joe Kelly in a referee costume, Brock Holt rocking an Iceland jersey or Sandy Leon showing love for his native Venezuela, manager Alex Cora’s World Cup-themed trip clearly was a big success.

Here’s a clip of Kelly boarding the team bus:

And here’s Holt and Leon showing their soccer spirit:

All in on Iceland! pic.twitter.com/qAtlYYxQEB — Red Sox (@RedSox) June 18, 2018

Showing some #WorldCup love on this road trip! pic.twitter.com/RAts67kOfY — Red Sox (@RedSox) June 18, 2018

The best highlight of them all, however, probably was Hector Velazuez’s photo of the Sox bullpen wearing matching referee attire.

(You can click here to view that gem.)

Holt (who’s from Texas) has plenty of reason to be excited for Iceland, as its team drew with Argentina on Saturday to pick up the first World Cup point in the country’s history. As for Leon, it’s good to see him showing unwavering support for Venezuela, which failed to qualify for the 2018 Cup.

Of course, United States-born players on the Sox also don’t have a team to root for in the tournament.

Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images