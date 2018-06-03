Johnny Damon Admits He Roots For Yankees Over Red Sox In ‘The Rivalry’

For the most part, New Englanders consider Johnny Damon first and foremost a Boston Red Sox, despite his perceived betrayal in 2005.

That might change, however, when they hear comments he recently made to TMZ Sports.

Damon, of course, led Boston to its curse-breaking World Series championship in 2004, and became a cult hero in the process. But when he signed with the New York Yankees after the 2005 season, many Red Sox fans turned on him (in rather theatrical fashion), and Damon understandably developed a quiet bitterness toward his old franchise.

In fact, Damon’s detachment from Boston has progressed to point that he actually roots for the Yankees over the Red Sox whenever “the rivalry” is renewed.

Watch Damon talk Yankees-Sox in the video below:

Say it ain’t so!

At the end of the day, Damon’s allegiance to the Bronx bombers isn’t hard to comprehend. Furthermore, his careers with Boston and New York were quite similar, as he played four seasons and won a title with both franchises.

The 44-year-old last played in Major League Baseball in 2012 for the Cleveland Indians, but didn’t officially retire until 2015. He finished his career with 2,769 hits, 235 homers, 1,139 RBIs and 408 stolen bases.

Oh, and for what it’s worth: Damon, as it turns out, is a miserable dancer.

Thumbnail photo via Anthony Gruppuso/USA TODAY Sports Images