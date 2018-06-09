Justify Wins Belmont Stakes, Becomes 13th Horse To Claim Triple Crown

For the second time in three years, horse racing’s Triple Crown has been completed.

After taking home victories at the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes, Justify finished the job in the third leg Saturday with a win in the 150th running of the Belmont Stakes.

Justify was the odds-on favorite to win the race and managed to fend off Gronkowski and Hofburg to reach the winner’s circle in Elmont, N.Y.

You can watch Justify win the Triple Crown here:

The dream is now a reality! Justify has won the #TripleCrown! pic.twitter.com/I3Tn4pBM1M — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) June 9, 2018

With the Belmont win, Justify will take home a projected $800,000. Not bad for a colt who didn’t begin his racing career until February.

