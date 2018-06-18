Kawhi Leonard Trade Odds: Where Celtics Rank Among Potential Suitors

Already sick of the LeBron James free agency sweepstakes? Well, you’re in luck. Because James isn’t the only NBA superstar who could relocate this offseason.

While James must decide where to sign on the open market, assuming he opts out of his contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers and becomes a free agent, Kawhi Leonard will be the subject of trade rumors after multiple reports surfaced last Friday saying the San Antonio Spurs forward wants to be moved.

Several teams since have emerged as potential suitors for Leonard, who was limited to nine games this past season in large because of a quad injury that reportedly caused friction between him and the Spurs organization. It’s even fair to wonder whether him and James ultimately will join forces, perhaps with the Los Angeles Lakers, who were the favorites to land Leonard as of Sunday, per BetOnline.ag.

Here are the odds for where Leonard will play his first game next season:

Updated odds on what team Kawhi Leonard will play for next season (@betonline_ag): Lakers +225

Spurs +300

Celtics +450

Suns +500

Rockets +700

76ers +700

Clippers +800

Knicks +1200

Kings +2000

Cavaliers +2200

Heat +3300

Raptors +3300

Trail Blazers +3300 — OddsShark (@OddsShark) June 17, 2018

It’s important to note that the lines can and almost certainly will shift as new information becomes available. The Lakers, for instance, are a logical suitor for several reasons, including Leonard’s reported preference to land in Los Angeles. But the Spurs could decide they don’t want to trade Leonard to a Western Conference team, in which case the chances of him ending up with, say, the Boston Celtics or Philadelphia 76ers seemingly would increase.

In fact, the Celtics, who reportedly tried to trade for Leonard before the NBA trade deadline, are believed to have interest in the two-time All-Star and have several attractive assets — young talent, draft picks, etc. — they could use in a deal, whereas some other teams might need to get a bit more creative in their negotiations with the Spurs. Perhaps that’s why Bovada has the Celtics ranked second behind the Lakers and ahead of his current team.

Here are the Leonard odds, per Bovada, as of Monday afternoon:

Lakers -135

Celtics +375

Spurs +475

76ers +500

Cavaliers +1000

Clippers +1000

Needless to say, this summer should be fascinating.

