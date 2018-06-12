Kevin Durant Essentially Confirms This LeBron James Scenario Won’t Happen

Kevin Durant is just fine with his current superteam, thank you very much.

The Warriors forward was a guest on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Monday night and naturally was asked about LeBron James — specifically if he’d be excited about the prospect of the Cleveland Cavaliers star signing with Golden State in free agency this summer.

Durant nipped that idea right in the bud.

“I just don’t think that’ll happen, man,” Durant responded. “I don’t even want to go there.”

OK, so Durant doesn’t believe James will join the Warriors. But what about the scenario floated Monday by ESPN.com’s Brian Windhorst that LeBron convinces KD to join him on the Los Angeles Lakers?

Well, when Kimmel brought up Durant’s previous insistence he’ll stay with Golden State, the back-to-back NBA Finals MVP reiterated he plans to play for the Warriors this fall.

“Yeah, for sure,” Durant said. “I love the Bay Area.”

Putting two and two together: Don’t expect Durant and James to be teammates next season, either in Golden State or L.A.

Of course, those outcomes were far-fetched to begin with. The Warriors are on James’ reported short list but are coming off back-to-back NBA titles and have no real incentive to make major changes. Golden State, meanwhile, is prepared to do whatever it takes to re-sign Durant in free agency this offseason — literally.

Bob Myers on Kevin Durant'’s free agency: “Whatever he wants. Sometimes you don't negotiate.” — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) June 11, 2018

Thumbnail photo via Cary Edmondson/USA TODAY Sports Images