Kyrie Irving Admits Missing Celtics’ Playoff Run ‘Completely Sucked’

The Boston Celtics’ deep playoff run was bittersweet for Kyrie Irving.

The All-Star point guard was happy for his teammates, who took the Cleveland Cavaliers to seven games in the Eastern Conference finals, but he also missed the intensity of playing in the NBA playoffs.

“For me, not being able to play, it completely sucked,” Irving recently told The Undefeated’s Kelley L. Carter, according to a Q&A published Tuesday. “Admiring these guys, awarding them for their efforts of what they accomplished is … that was the gratifying part for me. I was grateful to see that the identity that we were trying to form throughout the season was coming into full force, at the right time on the biggest stage. The young guys took the reins. They took advantage of the opportunity. I was nothing short of proud of them.

“Obviously, not being able to play, you have to put yourself aside and separate yourself emotionally from that, because it becomes tough. As an athlete, that I really, really … I don’t even know how to explain it to you … how much I enjoy being on those type of stages.”

Irving is no stranger to the big stage, having played in three straight NBA Finals with the Cavaliers before being traded to the Celtics last offseason. He earned a ring with Cleveland in 2016, even drilling a clutch 3-pointer in the closing minute of Game 7 against the Golden State Warriors.

There would be no iconic playoff moment for Irving in his first season with Boston, though, as a knee injury limited him to 60 regular-season games and forced him to miss the entire postseason. It was a frustrating time for the 26-year-old, but he was extremely proud of how the Celtics’ young guns — like Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Terry Rozier — stepped up in his absence.

“Since I was a kid. Those are the biggest kind of rewarding experiences for me, because you learn so much from them,” Irving told Carter, looking back on this year’s playoffs. “I tried my whole life to play with the best of the best, and that right there is like the best of the best. … Playing in the playoffs is like … woof! The feeling of it, preparation, the mental stimulant of it, is awesome. I love it.

“You challenge yourself to unbelievable heights to get a championship. I definitely wanted to be a part of that, but I was definitely there supporting the guys as much as I could be. Just giving them my affection. My knee … it was a rough two months.”

The Celtics’ playoff run ultimately could be an invaluable experience despite the heartbreak of falling one win short of the NBA Finals. And Irving sounds like someone who’s eager to help Boston get over the hump next season when healthy.

