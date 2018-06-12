LaVar Ball Confident In LeBron James To Lakers: ‘I Know It’s Going To Happen’

The Los Angeles Lakers are the clear betting favorite to land NBA superstar LeBron James this summer, either in free agency or as part of a trade.
LaVar Ball, the outspoken father of Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball, sounded very confident that James will go to the Lakers when he spoke on the topic during Tuesday’s episode of “Undisputed” on FOX Sports 1.
There have been plenty of James-to-the-Lakers rumors recently, and many include him teaming with Paul George in Hollywood. There’s also a rumor of James, George and Chris Paul forming a super team in Los Angeles.
The Lakers haven’t made the playoffs since 2012, but they have positioned themselves nicely entering the summer with enough salary cap space for two star players and a young, talented core of Ball, Brandon Ingram and Kyle Kuzma.
It’s certainly an intriguing situation for James to consider while he makes his next career move.
Thumbnail photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports
