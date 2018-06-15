LeBron James And Kyrie Irving On Celtics? Nick Wright Pokes Holes In Idea

Could LeBron James and Kyrie Irving really coexist on the Boston Celtics?

Nick Wright believes so. But he also can’t imagine the former Cleveland Cavaliers teammates reuniting in Boston because of the uncertainty surrounding Irving’s long-term future with the C’s.

Wright suggested Friday on FS1’s “Undisputed” that the Celtics would have to trade Gordon Hayward in order to gain the financial flexibility to sign James. This isn’t ideal, says Wright, because there’s already a chance Irving could leave in free agency next offseason, and the likelihood of that happening presumably would increase if the Celtics landed James, whose shadow Irving tried to escape in Cleveland.

"If the Kyrie trade happens, & you have a starting lineup of LeBron, Jaylen Brown, Tatum, Hayward & Horford, that's on par with Golden State. Or as close as you can come."@getnickwright on LeBron going to Boston pic.twitter.com/CNj4DyJbed — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) June 15, 2018

Of course, this all is hypothetical, as the Celtics seemingly are long shots to sign James despite rampant speculation over whether he’d consider joining Boston. But the Irving dynamic adds a whole different layer.

For instance, it’s not unrealistic — however unlikely — that Boston could trade Irving and add James, introducing another crazy twist to the superstars’ already complicated relationship.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images