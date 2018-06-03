LeBron James Expertly Trolls Sixers’ Bryan Colangelo Over Twitter Fiasco

The Philadelphia 76ers and their fans find nothing funny about the trials and Twitter tribulations of general manager Bryan Colangelo.

But just about everyone else does, including LeBron James.

Colangelo, as you’ve probably heard, allegedly used burner Twitter accounts to blast current and former players, share private medical records and do a bunch of other weird stuff, per a recent report from The Ringer. And prior to Sunday’s Game 2 of the NBA Finals, James couldn’t help but poke fun at the entire situation.

Check out this exchange from a press conference Saturday afternoon:

LeBron's making jokes about Twitter burner accounts. 😂 pic.twitter.com/ao25kJp5GY — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 2, 2018

Bron’s got Jokes!

Sixers fans probably don’t like seeing that, as many are hoping and praying for James to opt out of his current deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers and sign with Philly during the offseason. (Oddsmakers also can’t wait to see what James elects to do during the summer.)

For now, all James is concerned with is leading an embarrassing supporting cast against the Golden State Warriors in the Finals. The Sixers and Colangelo, meanwhile, are busy just being, well, embarrassed.

