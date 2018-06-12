LeBron James Reveals What Would Be Greatest Achievement Of His Life

LeBron James pretty much has done it all over the course of his 15-year NBA career.

The star forward has won three championships and was named Finals MVP in each series. In addition, James has racked up four MVP awards, 14 All-Star appearances, and when all is said and done, he’ll be a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

But James’ greatest achievement still awaits.

During a recent interview for “Uninterrupted,” James revealed a goal he wants to achieve that will stand alone from the countless accolades he’s garnered during his playing days.

“You want to ask me what is the greatest achievement of my life? If I’m on the same court as my son in the NBA,” James said. “That would be number one in my lifetime as an NBA player. I’ve thought about it because my son is about to be 14, and he might be able to get in there a little earlier.”

Given James’ remarkable durability, there’s no reason to not believe the 33-year-old will stick around the league for at least another four or five years. So if LeBron “Bronny” James Jr. has what it takes to be an NBA player, this dream sounds well within reach.

