Michael Porter Jr. Sees Himself As Mix Of Two NBA Players, One Hall Of Famer

Michael Porter Jr. already sees himself as a future NBA star.

Even though the Missouri product played in just three games due to a back injury, many project him to be selected in the top-five of the draft.

With such a small sample size, teams still seem to be intrigued to what the forward can bring to their team. He even has the support of Isaiah Thomas, who voiced his opinion as where he thinks Porter ranks among draftees.

Michael Porter Jr is the best player in the draft!!! No question about it… Pass on him if you want too — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) June 14, 2018

Even Porter himself sees a lot of potential in his future. He told CBS Sports’ Damon Amendolara he believes he’s a combination of two star players currently in the league and one Hall of Famer.

“Right now, I would say I’m a mix of Giannis (Antetokounmpo) and KD (Kevin Durant),” he said. “I like going to the hole a little more than KD does. I like bumping into people, a little more physical than KD. But I like to shoot the ball a little more than Giannis,” he told Amendolara. “So that’s what I like to compare myself to — and also Tracy McGrady. I get compared to him a lot, and I like that one a lot, too. Those are three amazing players. It doesn’t feel bad to be in the same conversation as them.”

There’s no telling for sure where Porter will end up. His injury may cause him to slip in the rankings, but even if that’s the case, the Cleveland Cavaliers are believed to want to draft the 19-year-old with the No. 8 pick.

Regardless of where he ends up, it sounds like Porter is fairly confident he’ll shine wherever he plays.

Thumbnail photo via Billy Hurst/USA TODAY Sports Images