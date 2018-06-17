Mike Bibby 2.0: New Photo Shows Former NBA Guard Jacked Out Of His Mind

Remember Mike Bibby?

You know, the former NBA guard, known most for his days with the Sacramento Kings, who also was on that Miami Heat team that lost to the Dallas Mavericks in the 2011 NBA Finals?

Well, let’s just say the guy has been doing work in the gym since you last saw him.

First, let’s look back at what Bibby looked like during his heyday:

Bibby obviously wasn’t out of shape back then, but he certainly wasn’t one of the more muscular players on the court.

Now, take a look at the 40-year-old’s current build:

On a scale of 1-10, how JACKED is Mike Bibby 😳💪 pic.twitter.com/cnjLHJpe4n — Sacramen2 Kings (@SacramentoKings) June 15, 2018

Muscles!

(And no, that’s not Vin Diesel with hair plugs, nor is it Vinny from “The Jersey Shore.)

Bibby now plays in Ice Cubes BIG3 basketball league, and it’s probably safe to say he’s one of the more jacked players in the league. Although, we can’t help but thing he appears more suited for life in the Arena Football League, or something.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images