Mookie Betts is picking up right where he left off.

The outfielder hit a solo home run in the Boston Red Sox’s 5-1 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday afternoon, his first since returning from the 10-day disabled list Monday.

After the game, Betts spoke with NESN’s Guerin Austin about being back in the lineup and what’s impressed him about J.D. Martinez, who also homered in the win.

To hear all of Betts’ comments, check out the “Red Sox Extra Innings” video above, presented by W.B. Mason.

Thumbnail photo via Evan Habeeb/USA TODAY Sports Images