Mookie Betts Injury: Alex Cora Gives Promising Update On Red Sox Star

by on Sat, Jun 9, 2018 at 3:41PM
The injury bug has been unkind to the Red Sox this season, but Boston’s hobbled players slowly but surely are working their way back to the diamond.

Prior to Saturday’s game against the Chicago White Sox, manager Alex Cora noted that Mookie Betts took batting practice at Fenway Park and that the session featured a lot of energy. If all goes well, Betts will be right back out there for BP on Sunday, according to Cora.

For a full injury update on Betts, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

