Nationals’ Juan Soto Hits Home Run In Game That Started Before MLB Debut

On May 20, rookie star Juan Soto made his Major League Baseball debut with the Washington Nationals. On June 18, he hit a home run in a game that started on May 15 … when he still was in the minors.

Confusing, right?

The May 15 game between the Nationals and New York Yankees was suspended due to rain, and Soto was called up to the big leagues just five days later after having great success in Double-A. He immediately made an impact, smashing a two-run home run in the sixth inning of the make-up game.

Juan Soto made his MLB debut on May 20. He just hit a 💣 in a game that started May 15. Have fun processing this. pic.twitter.com/MmCW2gvgSq — MLB (@MLB) June 18, 2018

That’s either his first career home run or sixth home run of the season. Idk idk — Jamal Collier (@JamalCollier) June 18, 2018

Soto previously had hit five home runs since being part of Washington’s lineup. But the question is, because the game technically started May 15, would that be considered his first-career home run or his sixth?

Take a look at how it officially was ruled:

Juan Soto hit a HR Monday in the conclusion of a suspended game that started before his call up pic.twitter.com/P6WHq7GNYe — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 19, 2018

The simple explanation: The home run was Soto’s sixth of the season, not his first-career one.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images