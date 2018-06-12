NBA Announces Celtics’ 2018 Las Vegas Summer League Schedule

Boston Celtics fans won’t have to wait too much longer to see their team back on the court.

Well, not the whole team.

The Celtics will join the rest of the NBA at the Las Vegas Summer League next month, where the team’s new draft picks and other young players will compete.

Here’s who the Celtics will be playing in the regular season portion of summer league action.

#Celtics summer league schedule in Las Vegas.

July 6 vs. #76ers 7:30 ET

July 7 vs. #Nuggets 11 p.m. ET

July 9 vs. #Hornets 7 p.m. ET#Celtics will then enter tournament and play at least two more games. — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) June 12, 2018

Celtics summer league play was very exciting last season due to the fact it was Boston fans’ first time watching Jayson Tatum. Jaylen Brown also played and impressed alongside the Duke product.

Tatum and Brown won’t be in Vegas for this year’s summer league fun, but the C’s still should be a fun team to watch.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports