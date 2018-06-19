NBA Rumors: Cavs Expected To Draft Michael Porter Jr. With No. 8 Pick

The Cleveland Cavaliers seem to have their sights set on one specific player with Thursday’s NBA draft quickly approaching.

League sources believe if Michael Porter Jr. is still available, the Cavs will select him with their No. 8 pick, per Cleveland.com’s Joe Vardon.

The former Missouri forward only saw action in three of his school’s games during his freshman season due to a back injury, but, “several sources, ranging from NBA executive to agents to scouts, told cleveland.com that the Cavs would most likely draft Porter if they could,” Vardon writes.

However, it is possible Porter will be off the board by the time Cleveland’s pick rolls around. If that’s the case, it’s unknown who the team will target.

Of course, the Cavs could trade their pick, but given they don’t know whether LeBron James will opt out of his contract and explore the free agent market or stay in Cleveland, it may hinder how they approach that No. 8 pick come Thursday night.

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images