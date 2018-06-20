NBA Rumors: Cavs Exploring Trade For This Star In Addition To Kawhi Leonard

It looks like the Cleveland Cavaliers are pulling out all the stops in hopes of retaining the best player in the franchise’s history.

LeBron James is eligible to opt out of his current contract with the Cavs and become a free agent this summer. While many expect James to pursue greener pastures, the star forward reportedly is “looking for reasons” to stay in Cleveland.

The Cavaliers allegedly have contacted the Spurs about a trade for Kawhi Leonard, but the defending Eastern Conference champions might be aiming much higher than just the San Antonio swingman.

“They are taking calls from teams looking to move up in the draft via trade, and are seeking proven NBA vets whose presence would both improve the roster and be enticing to James,” Cleveland.com’s Joe Vardon writes.

“Cleveland has in fact inquired about Kawhi Leonard’s availability from the Spurs, among others, and league sources suggested Charlotte’s Kemba Walker could be in play for the Cavs.”

Although it’s tough to imagine the Cavs acquiring both players, adding Leonard and Walker would be a great sell to James, especially with it sounding like his heart is in Cleveland. It certainly would be an all-in move for the Cavaliers, as Leonard and Walker both have one year remaining on their respective contracts, as would James if he decides to opt in.

But in hopes of keeping James in his hometown, while also being legitimate title contenders, the Cavs might decide the blockbuster(s) is worth it.

