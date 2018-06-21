NBA Rumors: Cavs Not Actively Shopping Kevin Love Ahead Of Draft

The NBA Draft is Thursday night and although the Cleveland Cavaliers likely have an idea of who they’d like to draft with the No. 8 pick, one thing appears certain: they won’t be looking to trade Kevin Love.

Cleveland reportedly intends to keep the forward where he is for now, per ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. Love shot 45.8 percent on the season while averaging 17.6 points per game and 9.3 rebounds.

Back in April, Love told ESPN this may be his last season with Cleveland.

“It could be my last run, too, so you just never know. The unknown is something that you try to just put out of your hands for a certain amount of time,” Love said, via McMenamin. “But, just go out there and lose yourself in it and everything will fall where it needs to.”

Meanwhile, Cleveland will head into the draft without knowing LeBron James’ future plans. The Cavs star can opt out of his contract and has until June 29 to let the team know if he plans to become a free agent.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Love