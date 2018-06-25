NBA Rumors: Celtics Competing With These Teams To Sign Marcus Smart

Photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Boston Celtics have made it very clear they want to bring back Marcus Smart.

Re-signing the fiery guard won’t be easy, however.

Unless Smart and the Celtics strike a deal before July 1, the 24 year old will become a restricted free agent. But there are at least four other teams that have emerged as contenders for the Oklahoma State product, Yahoo! Sports’ Jordan Schultz reported Monday, citing an NBA source.

Per NBA source, the #Mavericks are a contender for #Celtics’ RFA Marcus Smart, but it “depends on price.” Other contenders, per source,

include the #Bulls, #Suns, #Pacers, #Mavericks and yes, Boston. Smart, 24, averaged 10.2 points and a career-high 4.8 assists last season. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) June 25, 2018

It would be tough for Celtics fans to see Smart playing for another team. But if Boston is unable to match the value Smart has set for himself, then he understandably could go to the highest bidder.

Still, Smart has said he sees himself in Boston next season, so the Celtics should be considered the favorites.