NBA Rumors: Celtics Tender Qualifying Offer To Guard Marcus Smart

The Boston Celtics have taken the first step to keeping Marcus Smart around.

Boston reportedly tendered Smart a qualifying offer, according to RealGM’s Keith Smith, meaning the C’s are able match any offer the guard gets from another team.

The Boston Celtics have tendered a qualifying offer to Marcus Smart. He's now a restricted free agent. The Celtics can match any offer sheet Smart signs with another team. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) June 29, 2018

Here are some of the financial details.

The qualifying offer for Marcus Smart is $6,053,719. If he signs the QO, this is the amount he would play for Boston for in 2018-19. He would also have a no-trade clause, as he playing under a one-year contract that has Bird Rights at the end. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) June 29, 2018

Smart's cap hold on the Boston books, until he signs a new deal, is $13,614,060. That will remain until Boston re-signs him, renounces his free agent rights or he signs with a new team. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) June 29, 2018

Smart has been one of the best defenders for the Celtics since they selected him in the first round of the 2014 NBA Draft. A pair of injuries to his hand cut into his 2017-18 campaign, but in 54 regular-season games, he averaged 10.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists.

The 24-year-old indicated that he does see himself with the Celtics next season, but Boston still will have some competition to sign him.

Smith also noted that Boston gave a qualifying offer to Jabari Bird, but not Jonathan Gibson.

