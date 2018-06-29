NBA Rumors: Celtics Tender Qualifying Offer To Guard Marcus Smart

The Boston Celtics have taken the first step to keeping Marcus Smart around.
Boston reportedly tendered Smart a qualifying offer, according to RealGM’s Keith Smith, meaning the C’s are able match any offer the guard gets from another team.
Here are some of the financial details.
Smart has been one of the best defenders for the Celtics since they selected him in the first round of the 2014 NBA Draft. A pair of injuries to his hand cut into his 2017-18 campaign, but in 54 regular-season games, he averaged 10.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists.
The 24-year-old indicated that he does see himself with the Celtics next season, but Boston still will have some competition to sign him.
Smith also noted that Boston gave a qualifying offer to Jabari Bird, but not Jonathan Gibson.
Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images
