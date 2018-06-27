NBA Rumors: DeAndre Jordan Could Opt In To Contract For Trade Purposes

Los Angeles Clippers star center DeAndre Jordan has a huge decision to make this week.

He can opt in to the final year of his contract for a little more than $24 million, or he can opt out and become an unrestricted free agent. Given the small amount of teams with lots of salary cap space this summer, opting out doesn’t seem like the best idea for Jordan.

Another scenario is him opting in to his deal for the purpose of a trade, and this situation was explained Tuesday on Twitter by Marc Stein of The New York Times.

One source described a Jordan-to-Dallas trade as a "long shot" … but the fact it's on the board is the strongest indication yet that the sides are willing to engage again after Jordan's about-face in 2015 free agency when he committed to the Mavs and then went back to the Clips https://t.co/RtYuckP40H — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 26, 2018

As Stein notes, Jordan nearly signed with the Mavericks in 2015, and three years later Dallas still needs to upgrade at center. Jordan’s rim protection and athleticism would make him a very good fit with the Mavs, but he’s not the only center that’s been linked to them.

New Orleans Pelicans center DeMarcus Cousins is able to become an unrestricted free agent, too, and rumors have linked him with the Mavericks. If Jordan opts out and Dallas chooses to sign/trade for a different center, he might be looking at a worse contract than if he remained with Los Angeles.

How the Mavericks decide to address their weakness at the center position is going to be an interesting part of free agency this summer, and Jordan could be in the middle of that drama.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports