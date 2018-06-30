NBA Rumors: DeMarcus Cousins ‘Very Likely’ To Re-Sign With Pelicans

New Orleans Pelicans fans likely can look forward to more boogie nights.

Star center DeMarcus Cousins, who is coming off a season-ending Achilles injury, currently is an unrestricted free agent. And although Cousins is one of the most talented players in the NBA, the uncertainty surrounding his health reportedly has teams wary about committing long-term to the 27-year-old.

As a result, Cousins “very likely” will return to the Pelicans on a multiyear deal, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Friday.

“Coming off that Achilles injury, that’s really difficult for anybody to negotiate in an open market,” Wojnarowski said on ESPN. “Very Likely back to the Pelicans, on what might be a two-year deal.

“He’s going to have to show he’s health again, get back to a high level — Cousins was a player who was on his way to a five-year, full-max contract.”

If Cousins is healthy in time for next season, then the Pelicans’ one-two punch of he and Anthony Davis once again will terrorize NBA frontcourts.

Cousins averaged 25.2 points and 12.9 rebounds in 48 games last season, and is averaging 21.5 points and 11.0 rebounds over his eight-year career.

