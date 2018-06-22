NBA Rumors: Executives Think Celtics’ Robert Williams Was ‘Absolute Steal’

Robert Williams was projected by many to go in the top 14 picks of Thursday night’s 2018 NBA Draft.

But as the picks went by, Williams remained on the board until late in the first round when the Boston Celtics selected the Texas A&M center with the 27th overall pick.

The 6-foot-9 big man is an explosive athlete who can impact the game on the defensive end of the floor. While his offensive game is well behind the curve, NBA executives reportedly raved about the C’s selection.

Speaking with front office people for three different teams, the reaction to the Celtics nabbing Robert Williams at 27 has been “Hell of a pick,” “Absolute steal,” and “Son of a bitch.” — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) June 22, 2018

The third one probably sums up most teams’ feelings about the juggernaut that Danny Ainge has built in Boston.

Williams should be a solid bench piece that will contribute next season for the C’s, and if Brad Stevens can get his motor running then there’s no telling how high his ceiling is. Even if he does think the Earth is flat.

