NBA Rumors: Suns, Kings ‘Locked In’ For First Two Picks In NBA Draft

With the 2018 NBA Draft just hours away, it appears the first two picks already are claimed.

The Phoenix Suns (No. 1 overall) and Sacramento Kings (No. 2 overall) have all but decided who they’ll select with their respective picks, Yahoo! Sports’ Shams Charania reported Thursday.

Sources: Phoenix (Arizona’s DeAndre Ayton) and Sacramento (Duke’s Marvin Bagley III) have locked in on the NBA Draft’s Nos. 1 and 2 picks. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 21, 2018

It’s been rumored the Kings are torn between Luka Doncic and Marvin Bagley III, but now with reports stating Bagley will be drafted No 2. overall, the attention shifts to the Atlanta Hawks, who own the No. 3 pick.

If the Kings indeed pass on Doncic, then Atlanta’s phones may be busy with teams trying to trade for that pick in order to draft the EuroLeague guard.

The draft begins at 8 p.m. ET and you can follow the latest updates and rumors live here.

NESN.com’s NBA Draft coverage is presented by Cross Insurance.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images