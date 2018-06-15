NBA Rumors: Here Are Four Teams Expected To Pursue Kawhi Leonard Trade

Let the Kawhi Leonard sweepstakes begin.
Leonard wants the San Antonio Spurs to trade him, according to multiple reports, and Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer reported Friday, citing sources, that four main teams are expected to pursue the two-time All-Star: the Philadelphia 76ers, Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers.
Leonard has Los Angeles — preferably the Lakers — at the top of his list, league sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. But the Celtics reportedly made an offer for Leonard at the NBA trade deadline, and Wojnarowski reported Friday that Boston will be interested in pursuing a deal this offseason if the Spurs make their superstar forward available.
Leonard, who turns 27 later this month, played just nine games this past season in part because of a quad injury. Sources told ESPN’s Chris Haynes that Leonard has grown frustrated with how the Spurs handled his injury and feels the organization turned on him once he sought a second opinion.
This NBA offseason already figured to be incredibly interesting with LeBron James expected to opt out of his contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers and become a free agent. Now with Leonard perhaps changing teams, too, the league’s entire landscape significantly could change before next season.
Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images
