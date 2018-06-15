NBA Rumors: Here Are Four Teams Expected To Pursue Kawhi Leonard Trade

Let the Kawhi Leonard sweepstakes begin.

Leonard wants the San Antonio Spurs to trade him, according to multiple reports, and Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer reported Friday, citing sources, that four main teams are expected to pursue the two-time All-Star: the Philadelphia 76ers, Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers.

Expect the Sixers, Celtics, Lakers and Clippers to be the main four teams pursuing Kawhi Leonard, per sources. Teams with top picks could always jump into the sweepstakes, but the risk would be significant considering Leonard has just one more season left on his contract. — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) June 15, 2018

Leonard has Los Angeles — preferably the Lakers — at the top of his list, league sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. But the Celtics reportedly made an offer for Leonard at the NBA trade deadline, and Wojnarowski reported Friday that Boston will be interested in pursuing a deal this offseason if the Spurs make their superstar forward available.

San Antonio’s Kawhi Leonard has Los Angeles — preferably the Lakers — at the center of his preferences for a trade destination, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 15, 2018

Sources: So far, Leonard has expressed nothing directly to Spurs about future. Lakers and Clippers interest Leonard — and both teams would move quickly to assemble packages to acquire Leonard. Spurs won't rush. Leonard and his camp had shown interest in $219M super max deal. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 15, 2018

If Kawhi Leonard does become available in trade talks, the Boston Celtics will be interested in probing the Spurs about a deal, league sources tell ESPN. Boston inquired about a trade prior to the February deadline, sources said. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 15, 2018

Leonard, who turns 27 later this month, played just nine games this past season in part because of a quad injury. Sources told ESPN’s Chris Haynes that Leonard has grown frustrated with how the Spurs handled his injury and feels the organization turned on him once he sought a second opinion.

This NBA offseason already figured to be incredibly interesting with LeBron James expected to opt out of his contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers and become a free agent. Now with Leonard perhaps changing teams, too, the league’s entire landscape significantly could change before next season.

