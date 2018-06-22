NBA Rumors: Here’s Only Thing That Could Keep LeBron James With Cavs

LeBron James might be as good as gone.

There’s still a chance James will return to the Cavaliers next season, but Stephen A. Smith revealed Friday on ESPN’s “First Take” there’s only one thing that could keep the NBA superstar in Cleveland.

“I’ve been told that the only thing that’ll keep LeBron James in Cleveland is if his lovely wife, Savannah, and those three beautiful children of his say, ‘Daddy… ‘ or his wife says, ‘Honey, we want to stay in Cleveland,’ ” Smith said. “That’s the only thing that’s going to keep him in Cleveland.”

James is expected to opt out of his contract with the Cavs and become a free agent this summer, sparking tons of debate over where he’ll sign. The Los Angeles Lakers currently are considered the favorites to land the 33-year-old, according to oddsmakers, but perhaps his family will step in and express a desire to remain in James’ native Ohio.

“One of the things that LeBron James is incredibly grateful for — he religiously brings up — is the sacrifices that his family and loved ones have made for him,” Smith said, before expounding on the close relationships in James’ life.

James’ former teammate, Dwyane Wade, said recently his good friend’s free agency decision likely will be about more than just basketball. That could mean any number of things, including family input.

