NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Trade Lonzo Ball To Acquire LeBron James

The NBA offseason is expected to make for a wild summer, and there’s a good chance the Los Angeles Lakers will be at the center of it.

The Lakers have been tied to a number of players rumored to be changing teams in the coming months, including Paul George, Chris Paul, Kawhi Leonard and of course, LeBron James.

While the Purple and Gold have enough salary cap flexibility to bring in a pair of marquee talents, it sounds like their summer goals exceed bringing in two superstars. And in hopes of returning the Lakers to past levels of dominance, current faces of the franchise might be forced to pack their bags.

“The one constant that I’ve heard is Lonzo Ball.” – @ChrisBHaynes on a potential piece to be moved for LeBron James — ESPNLosAngeles (@ESPNLosAngeles) June 15, 2018

James likely will demand a max contract from whichever team lands him, and to meet all logistics, a sign-and-trade might be the only method of acquiring the star forward. But considering he’s the best player in the world, Haynes’ report of LA being willing to trade Lonzo comes as no surprise.

If you ask LaVar Ball, however, his sons will be the ones helping James win a title with the Lakers.

Thumbnail photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports