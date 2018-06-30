NBA Rumors: Lakers’ Lonzo Ball Has Torn Meniscus In His Left Knee

If the Los Angeles Lakers really want to trade Lonzo Ball, they now might have an even more difficult time doing so.

The polarizing point guard has a torn meniscus in his left knee, Yahoo! Sports’ Shams Charania reported Friday, citing NBA sources. The 20-year-old is expected to be ready for next season, though.

Ball has found himself at the center of trade rumors after his underwhelming rookie season.

The former No. 2 overall pick reportedly could be involved in a potential sign-and-trade for LeBron James, and also has been named as a possible piece in a blockbuster deal for San Antonio Spurs star Kawhi Leonard.

But his knee injury, as well as the presence of his controversial father, LaVar Ball, likely diminishes his value in any trade talks.

