NBA Rumors: LeBron James Texted Kevin Durant About Joining Lakers Together

LeBron James apparently is in “build-a-superteam” mode — and he’s starting at the top.

James reached out to Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant about the possibility of both players joining the Los Angeles Lakers in free agency, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith reported Thursday morning on “First Take,” citing a pair of phone calls he received from sources.

“I got two phone calls last night … with folks telling me that LeBron James reached out to Kevin Durant … via text, I’m told, about coming to Los Angeles,” Smith said.

That obviously would be a huge development, and it’s a possible scenario: If James opts out of his contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers, L.A. reportedly is one of his top destinations, while Durant also can opt out of his contract with the Warriors.

But Durant has insisted he’ll stay with Golden State, and according to Smith, even a text from James wasn’t enough to sway him.

“Behind the scenes, Kevin Durant was like, ‘Why would I do that?’ ” Smith went on. ” ‘As far as I’m concerned — LeBron James is a big-time player, what have you — but the way I look at it, I should be perceived as the best player in the world. I’m the reigning two-time champion. I’m the reigning two-time NBA Finals MVP. Why would I think about doing something like that?’ ”

Apparently Durant’s mindset didn’t stop James from trying to recruit him to the Lakers, though. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported earlier this month that “the best thing” LeBron could do is “get on the phone” with Durant and convince him to come to L.A., and it seems the Cavs star attempted just that.

While James may not get his top choice, he still could team up with an All-Star on the Lakers: The team reportedly is making an aggressive push for Kawhi Leonard in an attempt to woo James.

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images