NBA Rumors: Luka Doncic To Mavs; Trae Young To Hawks In Major Draft Trade

UPDATE (8:13 p.m. ET): We have ourselves a deal.

The Atlanta Hawks are sending the rights to Luka Doncic to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for the rights to Trae Young and the Mavs’ 2019 first-round draft pick, NBA commissioner Adam Silver announced.

ORIGINAL STORY: It took under 15 minutes for the first major shake-up of the 2018 NBA Draft.

The Hawks and Mavericks have agreed to a trade whereby Atlanta will send No. 3 overall pick Luka Doncic to Dallas in exchange for Trae Young, whom the Mavs took with the No. 5 pick, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Thursday night.

Doncic, a 19-year-old Slovenia native who just led Real Madrid to the 2018 EuroLeague title, is regarded by some as the best overall player in the draft. He’ll join 2017 lottery pick Dennis Smith Jr. in a very young, very talented Mavs backcourt.

The Hawks, meanwhile, get an exceptional shooter in Young, a 19-year-old guard who earned Big 12 Freshman of the Year honors for the Oklahoma Sooners this season.

Doncic confirmed after the Hawks drafted him that the Mavs have been in discussions with him, although the trade has yet to be announced.

