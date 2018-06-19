NBA Rumors: This Would Be Celtics’ ‘Ceiling’ For Kawhi Leonard Trade Package

Kawhi Leonard might be on the market, but he certainly won’t come cheap.

Leonard reportedly wants out of San Antonio, and several teams allegedly are interested in acquiring the star.

The Boston Celtics are expected to get in on the Leonard sweepstakes after reportedly trying (and failing) to make a deal for the star swingman back in February. While we’ve seen a handful of potential trade packages that Boston potentially could send San Antonio’s way, Yahoo! Sports Chris Mannix shed some light Tuesday on the lengths the C’s could go to in order to bring in Leonard.

“That ceiling in terms of trade offers is probably Jaylen Brown and some combination of draft picks they’re (the Celtics) are willing to give up,” Mannix said during an appearance on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Toucher & Rich.”

As opposed to other ridiculous hypothetical trades, the one reported by Mannix at least makes you stop and think. Leonard arguably is the game’s best two-way player, but Brown’s potential to be a star on both ends of the floor is limitless as well. Not to mention, this would be a big investment in a player who was limited to just nine games last season due to a quadriceps injury.

Given the current state of the team, the Celtics don’t need to trade for Leonard, but president of basketball operations Danny Ainge never has shied away from a blockbuster move in the past.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports