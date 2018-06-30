NBA Rumors: Why Celtics Should Be Able To Retain Marcus Smart This Summer

Lost in the noise of the Celtics reportedly pursuing Kawhi Leonard is Marcus Smart’s uncertain future in Boston.

The Celtics allegedly tendered a qualifying offer to Smart on Thursday, signaling the guard’s emergence into restricted free agency. As such, the C’s will be able to match any offers Smart fields on the open market.

Despite an injury-riddled 2017-18 campaign, Smart was expected to generate a fair share of interest around the league due to his tenacious defense and winning attitude. But if you ask ESPN’s Zach Lowe, lucrative long-term offers might not be out there for the 24-year-old, or any restricted free agent for that matter.

“Most league executives expect a cool market for restricted free agents, which could lead to a few of them — including Smart — signing one-year qualifying offers and entering unrestricted free agency next summer,” Lowe writes.

While Smart, of course, would love a payday, he’s expressed his desire to stay with the Celtics. And if he has a career season in the 2018-19 campaign, richer offers will be available for him next summer.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports