NBA Rumors: Why Lakers Aren’t Convinced Paul George Will Sign With Them

Photo via Russ Isabella/USA TODAY Sports Images

There is no shortage of prized NBA free agents and trade chips that likely will land in new cities before the start of training camp, among them the Oklahoma City Thunder’s Paul George.

It has been rumored many times that George would join LeBron James in Los Angeles should King James opt out of his contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers and sign with the Lakers.

But although all signs have pointed toward George heading to L.A., the Lakers actually don’t appear to be entirely convinced he would sign according to ESPN’s Stephen A Smith.

Why? Because the Thunder are ready to offer George a max contract.

“Folks are not so sure Paul George is coming to L.A,” Smith said. “From what I’m being told, Sam Presti and the Oklahoma City Thunder are going to back up the Brinks truck for Paul George. They’re going to offer him the max. Because they’re going to offer him the max, combined with the fact that Russell Westbrook shows him a lot of love and they seem to get along pretty well and they’ve got a future together. Paul George is the sentimental type, and as a result it’s going to be hard for him to pull away from that and the relationship with Russell Westbrook.”

George is from Greater Los Angeles, and signing with the Lakers would mean being closer to family. That, coupled with the fact his wife also would like to be in L.A, according to Smith, will create a roadblock when it comes to deciding between the Lakers and Thunder.

It won’t be long until NBA free agency opens, so in due time we will know where George is headed. But in the meantime, we’re left to just speculate while he lines up his priorities.