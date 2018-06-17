NBA Rumors: Why Lakers, Clippers Have Yet To Pursue Kawhi Leonard

The basketball world lost its collective mind Friday when it was reported that Kawhi Leonard wanted out of San Antonio. But despite the news breaking, not every team immediately began to contact the Spurs.

Even the team Leonard reportedly has his eyes set on.

According to the Los Angeles Times’ Tania Ganguli, neither the Los Angeles Lakers nor the Los Angeles Clippers have contacted the Spurs about a potential Leonard deal, and it’s tough to blame them for their hesitation.

“Neither the Lakers nor Clippers have had trade discussions with the Spurs, as both teams have concerns about the severity of Leonard’s injury,” Ganguli writes. “He spent several months away from the team while rehabbing, which led to public barbs from Spurs coach Gregg Popovich about Leonard’s absence — an unusual move for the Spurs.

“While the Lakers are open to trading any player on their roster, how much they are willing to give up depends on their confidence in his health.”

Trading for Leonard at this stage in the game would be a massive investment, to say the least. With a full season left on the 26-year-old’s contract, Popovich and Co. certainly won’t settle for a deal they believe is beneath their standards. While Leonard’s proven to be worth a sizeable trade return, a clean bill of health undoubtedly is a priority.

Plus, the Lakers appear to have bigger fish to fry this summer, as the Purple and Gold are expected to make a serious run at LeBron James in free agency.

Thumbnail photo via Soobum Im/USA TODAY Sports