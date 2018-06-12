NBA Rumors: Why Rockets Could Be Out Of LeBron James Sweepstakes

Many are expecting LeBron James to take his talents west this summer.

The Los Angeles Lakers have been deemed one of the front-runners to land the star forward, while the Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs have been tied to James in rumors as well.

But based on a recent report, you might be able to count the Rockets out of the race.

During an appearance on ESPN LA’s “Afternoons with Marcellus and Travis,” the Akron Beacon Journal’s Maria Ridenour revealed that James isn’t very keen on the idea of living in Houston.

“I think the teams that have been mentioned are desirable places to live,” Ridenour said, as transcribed by Larry Brown Sports. “I will tell you this — I heard this from his own lips when we were in Houston this season that he does not like Houston as a city. So, that would require him moving to a place he’s not crazy about.”

Ridenour’s report should be taken into consideration, as James himself has said his family will be the top priority in his upcoming decision. James, of course, wants to be in a city he and his family are comfortable in, and if Ridenour’s report is true, it sounds like Houston doesn’t fit the bill.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports