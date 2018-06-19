Neymar Limps Out Of Brazil’s World Cup Practice With Apparent Injury

The 2018 FIFA World Cup can’t be Neymar’s if he doesn’t play.

The soccer superstar limped out of Brazil’s practice session Tuesday due to an apparent foot injury. Brazilian television station Esporte Interativo shared video of the Brazil forward exiting practice early, giving fans of the South American powerhouse good reason to fret.

URGENTE! Em Sochi, Neymar sente e deixa o treino da Seleção mancando nesta terça-feira (19). Confira o momento! #Copa2018 pic.twitter.com/ZNRboOu4Hf — Esporte Interativo (@Esp_Interativo) June 19, 2018

Neymar seemed to be favoring his right foot, which he broke in February and subsequently ruled him out of action for the final three months of his club-soccer season with Paris Saint-Germain.

While he recovered in time to play in Brazil’s World Cup opener, a 1-1 draw with Switzerland, the rough treatment he received in the game — the Swiss fouled him 10 times — is the primary reason why he left practice Tuesday, the CBF, Brazil’s soccer federation said in a statement, according to Alexandre Lozetti of Brazilian broadcast giant Globo.

Importante: assessoria da CBF diz que Neymar já não faria o treino inteiro, mas saiu um pouco antes do previsto por dores, decorrentes das 10 faltas que sofreu. As dores são no tornozelo direito, não no pé, segundo a assessoria. Outra mensagem: ele treinará amanhã. #trbrasil — Alexandre Lozetti (@Ale_Lozetti) June 19, 2018

“… CBF says Neymar would no longer do the whole training, but left a little earlier than predicted by pain, arising from the 10 fouls he suffered,” Lozetti’s tweet reads in an English translation. “The pain is on the right ankle, not on the foot, according to the advice. Another message: He’ll train tomorrow.”

Assessoria diz ainda que Neymar não tem nada que preocupe. As imagens foram de um jogador com incômodos frequentes e limitações de movimento. Resposta é que isso é decorrente das dores no tornozelo. #trbrasil — Alexandre Lozetti (@Ale_Lozetti) June 19, 2018

“… Neymar has nothing to worry about,” Lozetti’s subsequent tweet reads in an English translation. “The images were from a player with frequent nuisances and motion limitations … this is due to the pain in the ankle.”

Brazil will take on Costa Rica at 8 a.m. ET on Friday in their second Group E game. Brazil and much of the rest of the soccer world likely will sweat over Neymar’s fitness until then. After all, he’s key to Brazil’s chances of winning a sixth World Cup.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Seals/USA TODAY Sports Images