NFL Rumors: Why Aaron Rodgers’ Contract Extension With Packers Is Delayed

Is Aaron Rodgers’ desire to rule his destiny holding up his biggest payday?

The Green Bay Packers’ quarterback’s insistence on including an opt-out option in his next contract is the primary reason for his failure to ink a new deal with the team to date, NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo reported Thursday on “Up To The Minute Live,” citing sources briefed on the negotiations.

One thing to watch on the Aaron Rodgers contract negotiations is how much control he will have built into the deal. I discussed here. pic.twitter.com/bGA1VLZlLU — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) May 31, 2018

Rodgers’ current $22 million per season contract has two years remaining, and he’s expected to sign a new five-year deal that will make him the highest-paid passer in the NFL before the 2018 season.

But he reportedly wants the opt-out clause in order to insure the salaries of other quarterbacks — such as Matt Ryan, Kirk Cousins and Jimmy Garoppolo — don’t overtake his when NFL economics change, as has happened since he signed his last contract in 2013.

Rodgers, 34, intends to play in the NFL past age 40, so he seems to be playing hardball in negotiations now in order to maximize his earning potential in the future.

Thumbnail photo via Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel/USA TODAY Network