NHL Draft 2018 Live Tracker: Rumors, List Of Picks From Rounds 2-7

The 2018 NHL Draft continues Saturday in Dallas.
In terms of trades, Friday’s Round 1 largely was uneventful. But the action could pick up Saturday, as teams surely will be looking to move either up or down throughout Rounds 2-7.
(You can click here to watch the 2018 draft.)
We’ll keep you updated throughout the day on all the rumors, as well as all the picks as they come in.
Round 2
32. Buffalo Sabres: Mattias Samuelsson, D, USA (NTSB)
33. Detroit Red Wings: Jonatan Berggren, RW, Skelleftea Jr. (SWE JR.)
34. Florida Panthers: Serron Noel, RW, Oshawa (Liiga)
35. Montreal Canadiens: Jesse Ylonen, RW, Espoo (FIN-2)
36. Detroit Red Wings: Jared McIsaac, D, Halifax (QMJHL)
37. Vancouver Canucks: Jett Woo, D, Moose Jaw (WHL)
38. Montreal Canadiens: Alexander Romanov, D, CSKA (RUS JR.)
39. New York Rangers: Olof Lindbom, G, Djurgarden (SWE JR.)
40. Edmonton Oilers: Ryan McLeod, C, Mississauga (OHL)
41. New York Islanders: Bode Wilde, D, USA (NTDB)
