NHL Draft 2018 Live Tracker: Rumors, List Of Picks From Rounds 2-7

The 2018 NHL Draft continues Saturday in Dallas.

In terms of trades, Friday’s Round 1 largely was uneventful. But the action could pick up Saturday, as teams surely will be looking to move either up or down throughout Rounds 2-7.

(You can click here to watch the 2018 draft.)

We’ll keep you updated throughout the day on all the rumors, as well as all the picks as they come in.

Round 2

32. Buffalo Sabres: Mattias Samuelsson, D, USA (NTSB)

33. Detroit Red Wings: Jonatan Berggren, RW, Skelleftea Jr. (SWE JR.)

34. Florida Panthers: Serron Noel, RW, Oshawa (Liiga)

35. Montreal Canadiens: Jesse Ylonen, RW, Espoo (FIN-2)

36. Detroit Red Wings: Jared McIsaac, D, Halifax (QMJHL)

37. Vancouver Canucks: Jett Woo, D, Moose Jaw (WHL)

38. Montreal Canadiens: Alexander Romanov, D, CSKA (RUS JR.)

39. New York Rangers: Olof Lindbom, G, Djurgarden (SWE JR.)

40. Edmonton Oilers: Ryan McLeod, C, Mississauga (OHL)

41. New York Islanders: Bode Wilde, D, USA (NTDB)

42. Carolina Hurricanes

43. New York Islanders

44. Dallas Stars

45. St. Louis Blues

46. Washington Capitals

47. Washington Capitals

48. Ottawa Senators

49. Columbus Blue Jackets

50. Philadelphia Flyers

51. Los Angeles Kings

52. Toronto Maple Leafs

53. Pittsburgh Penguins

54. Anaheim Ducks

55. Arizona Coyotes

56. Montreal Canadiens

57. Boston Bruins

58. Colorado Avalanche

59. Tampa Bay Lightning

60. Winnipeg Jets

61. Vegas Golden Knights

62. Montreal Canadiens

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images