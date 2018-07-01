NHL Rumors: Bruins To Sign Forward, Mass. Native Chris Wagner To Two-Year Deal

The Boston Bruins appear to be adding some help to their bottom-six forward group once free agency begins.
NHL free agency doesn’t technically begin until noon on Sunday, but the Bruins reportedly have agreed upon a deal with Massachusetts native Chris Wagner, according to multiple reports.
The 27-year-old played most recently for the Islanders, acquired by New York at the 2018 trade deadline in a deal that sent Jason Chimera to the Anaheim Ducks.
Wagner can center a line or play on the wing and isn’t afraid to throw his body around. Between the Ducks and Isles last season he slashed 7-9-16 in 79 games with 37 penalty minutes. Over 174 NHL games he has 17 goals and 12 assists.
Thumbnail photo via Ed Mulholland/USA TODAY Sports Images
