NHL Rumors: Bruins To Sign Forward, Mass. Native Chris Wagner To Two-Year Deal

The Boston Bruins appear to be adding some help to their bottom-six forward group once free agency begins.

NHL free agency doesn’t technically begin until noon on Sunday, but the Bruins reportedly have agreed upon a deal with Massachusetts native Chris Wagner, according to multiple reports.

Hearing Chris Wagner to #Bruins 2yr deal — Andy Strickland (@andystrickland) July 1, 2018

Chris Wagner deal with #NHLBruins is for $1.25 million per year for 2 years. A dozen teams, including NYI, were interested. Brings compete & bottom six versatility at center & wing. 3rd in NHL with 253 hits last season — Mark Divver (@MarkDivver) July 1, 2018

The 27-year-old played most recently for the Islanders, acquired by New York at the 2018 trade deadline in a deal that sent Jason Chimera to the Anaheim Ducks.

Wagner can center a line or play on the wing and isn’t afraid to throw his body around. Between the Ducks and Isles last season he slashed 7-9-16 in 79 games with 37 penalty minutes. Over 174 NHL games he has 17 goals and 12 assists.

Thumbnail photo via Ed Mulholland/USA TODAY Sports Images