Patrice Bergeron Has Unique Connection To Fellow Selke Nominee Sean Couturier

Both Patrice Bergeron and Sean Couturier are finalists for the NHL’s Selke Award, but their connection to one another dates back roughly 15 years.

The Boston Bruins top-line center earned his seventh straight nomination for the award, which is given annually to the game’s top two-way forward. Meanwhile, Couturier, who is in his seventh season with the Philadelphia Flyers, is a finalist for the first time in his career.

And while there is a seven-year difference in age between the two, they actually have known each other for quite some time, dating back to Bergeron’s days in junior hockey.

During the 2002-03 season while playing in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, an assistant coach of Bergeron’s for Acadie-Bathurst was none other than Couturier’s father, Sylvain.

Even at a young age, Couturier caught Bergeron’s attention.

“Sean was coming before or after to go on the ice with us,” Bergeron said, via Bruins.com. “He was also around the locker room … he was 10 years old, but he was really skilled for his age and you could tell he had it down … kind of followed him from that moment on.”

Turns out Bergeron has a pretty good judge of talent.

The winner of the trophy will be revealed Wednesday night in Las Vegas.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images