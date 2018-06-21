Patrice Bergeron Shares Favorite Aspect Of NHL Awards Experience

The Boston Bruins were well-represented at Wednesday’s NHL Awards in Las Vegas.

While neither took home any hardware, both Patrice Bergeron and Bruce Cassidy were in attendance as nominees. Bergeron finished third in the Frank J. Selke Trophy voting, while Cassidy placed second behind Vegas Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant for the Jack Adams Award.

Prior to the festivities, Bergeron caught up with NESN’s Rachel Holt to discuss what he enjoyed most about attending the event. To hear what the Bruins center had to say, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.