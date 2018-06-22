Patriots Sign First-Round Draft Pick Isaiah Wynn

Photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports Images

The New England Patriots are one step closer to signing their full 2018 draft class.

The team announced Friday that it signed first-round pick Isaiah Wynn. The Patriots drafted the offensive lineman 23rd overall back in April.

Terms of the deal were not immediately known.

The Georgia product likely will see time at left tackle after Nade Solder inked a four-year, $62 million deal with the New York Giants in March.

With the signing, New England has just one unsigned draft pick: running back Sony Michel.