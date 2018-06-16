Peru Vs. Denmark: Danish Dynamite Win Vs. Incas In World Cup Group C Game

Kasper Schmeichel has drawn Peru’s once-in-a-generation party to a grinding halt.

The Denmark goalkeeper shined Saturday in his team’s 1-0 win over Peru in their 2018 FIFA World Cup Group C game. Peru enjoyed narrow advantages in possession and scoring-chance creation, but Schmeichel kept Los Incas off the board with a number of spectacular saves. His teammate, Yussuf Poulsen, scored the game-winner in the second half. Denmark now joins France atop Group C with three points after one game.

After the first round of fixtures, #FRA and #DEN are currently sitting pretty in Group C. #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/q1Ivhn6gGg — FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) June 16, 2018

Peru started the game better than Denmark but failed to capitalize on its early control. The South Americans looked like they would score just before halftime when Yurary tripped Nelson Cuevas inside Denmark’s penalty area, and the video assistant referee awarded a spot kick.

However, conventional soccer wisdom discourages players from taking penalty kicks they draw, and Cueva’s ballooned effort in the 44th minute is the latest example of this curse.

Cueva's penalty was … not close. pic.twitter.com/djigVYt9EE — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 16, 2018

Denmark improved after the interval, and Yurary finished off the Danes’ clinical counter-attack in the 59th minute.

Denmark go in front thanks to Poulsen! Peru will be kicking themselves for not taking advantage of their opportunities. pic.twitter.com/jjQYBDcDEm — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 16, 2018

Peru stormed forward in search of the tying goal, but Schmeichel stole the show.

Kasper Schmeichel is doing his best brick wall impression. pic.twitter.com/WJ1j93rqPH — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 16, 2018

Schmeichel’s six saves are the most by any Denmark goalkeeper in a World Cup game since his father, the legendary goalkeeper Peter, made nine against France in 1998, according to Opta.

And luck simply wasn’t on Peru’s side.

Paolo Guerrero was so, so close to equalizing. pic.twitter.com/oSn1XwNKUY — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 16, 2018

17 – Peru attempted 17 shots without scoring against Denmark; only Argentina (27) have had more at World Cup 2018 so far. Unlucky. pic.twitter.com/XtDz2UmRGU — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 16, 2018

Man of the match: Yussuf Poulsen scored the game’s only goal to claim MOTM honors.

Next up: Denmark will play Australia, and Peru will face France on Wednesday in the second of three Group C games.

