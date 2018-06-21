Red Sox Aiming To Avoid Sweep To Twins As Long Road Trip Concludes

The Boston Red Sox conclude their 10-game road trip Thursday afternoon in Minnesota, where they’ll look to avoid being swept by the Twins.

The Twins have outscored the Red Sox 10-3 over the first two games of the series, but Boston will send Rick Porcello to the mound Thursday. Porcello is 8-3 on the season.

To hear Sox manager Alex Cora discuss the team’s offensive struggles, check out the “Red Sox First Pitch” video above, presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports