Red Sox Hope To Continue Dominance Over Angels At Fenway Park

Back in April, the Boston Red Sox went out to Anaheim and pummelled the Los Angeles Angels in a three-game sweep.

The Red Sox outscored the Angels 27-3 in the series and sent LA into a tailspin it has yet to pull out of, going 28-35 since the sweep.

LA enters Fenway Park for a three-game series having lost 10 of its last 14 games. The Angels also have fallen 10 1/2 games back of the Houston Astros in the American League West.

The Red Sox will hope to extend the Angels’ misery Tuesday when they send David Price to the mound against Josh Lamb.

To hear Dave O’Brien and Jerry Remy discuss the series, check out the “Red Sox Gameday Live” video above, presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports Images